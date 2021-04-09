Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd

Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,451 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 25.3% of Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $143,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wedbush raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 4th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.54.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total value of $426,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,132,617.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total value of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $65,044,749 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded down $11.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $671.88. The company had a trading volume of 493,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,260,520. The stock has a market cap of $644.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,373.09, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.42 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $674.62 and a 200 day moving average of $622.88.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

