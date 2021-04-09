Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Earns Buy Rating from Wedbush

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $1,000.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.01% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 target price (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.74.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $8.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $675.62. 584,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,260,520. Tesla has a 1-year low of $111.42 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $674.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $622.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1,351.59, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total transaction of $1,047,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,128,739.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $833.75, for a total transaction of $8,337,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,736,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,653 shares of company stock worth $65,044,749 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Tao Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Tesla by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tao Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $75,077,000 after acquiring an additional 103,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 330.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,680 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.