Tether (USDT) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. During the last week, Tether has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tether coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC on popular exchanges. Tether has a total market cap of $43.84 billion and approximately $86.12 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00069976 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.68 or 0.00294923 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $451.94 or 0.00776377 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,420.26 or 1.00358224 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00020733 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $432.59 or 0.00743131 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 45,846,290,994 coins and its circulating supply is 43,793,798,245 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

