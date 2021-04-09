The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) Insider Acquires £8,601 in Stock

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) insider Jonathon Peter Pither purchased 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.39) per share, with a total value of £8,601 ($11,237.26).

Jonathon Peter Pither also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 4th, Jonathon Peter Pither bought 7,000 shares of The Alumasc Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of £10,360 ($13,535.41).

Shares of ALU traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 197 ($2.57). 103,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,504. The Alumasc Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 198 ($2.59). The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 171.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 125.04. The company has a market capitalization of £71.18 million and a P/E ratio of 14.07.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a GBX 3.25 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from The Alumasc Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. The Alumasc Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

The Alumasc Group Company Profile

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. It offers integrated roofing and walling solutions, including solar shading, architectural screening, and balcony and balustrading systems; water management solutions to manage and attenuate water; and housebuilding products.

