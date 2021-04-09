The Bank of New York Mellon (BK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 16th. Analysts expect The Bank of New York Mellon to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Bank of New York Mellon to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BK stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $31.24 and a 52 week high of $48.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BK shares. Barclays increased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.72.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

