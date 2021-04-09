The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its target price raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BK. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.91.

Shares of BK stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $31.24 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Woodstock Corp raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 38,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

