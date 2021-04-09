The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) PT Raised to $66.00

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 14.01% from the stock’s current price.

BX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.29.

BX opened at $76.75 on Friday. The Blackstone Group has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $76.82. The company has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.29.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Blackstone Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,008,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

