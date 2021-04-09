The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by First American Bank

First American Bank raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,095 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $8,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409,687 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,366 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.32.

BA stock traded down $4.42 on Friday, hitting $250.53. 309,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,305,431. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.89 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.