The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Upgraded to Outperform by JMP Securities

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 19.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.34.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $66.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.82 and its 200-day moving average is $52.42. The Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $481,792.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,372,113 shares of company stock valued at $81,135,176 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 37,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 48,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

