The City Pub Group (LON:CPC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

The City Pub Group (LON:CPC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 135 ($1.76) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 95 ($1.24). Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.99% from the company’s current price.

LON:CPC traded down GBX 1.39 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 140.61 ($1.84). The stock had a trading volume of 80,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,120. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 133.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 94.63. The City Pub Group has a 12-month low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 147 ($1.92). The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.70. The stock has a market cap of £145.90 million and a P/E ratio of -36.05.

About The City Pub Group

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs. The company's pub estate comprises 48 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold and managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

