The City Pub Group (LON:CPC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

The City Pub Group (LON:CPC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 135 ($1.76) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 95 ($1.24). Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.99% from the company’s current price.
LON:CPC traded down GBX 1.39 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 140.61 ($1.84). The stock had a trading volume of 80,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,120. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 133.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 94.63. The City Pub Group has a 12-month low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 147 ($1.92). The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.70. The stock has a market cap of £145.90 million and a P/E ratio of -36.05.
About The City Pub Group
See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing
Receive News & Ratings for The City Pub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The City Pub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.