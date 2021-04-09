The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,617 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 3.0% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $16,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.89. 138,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,364,584. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $43.20 and a 1 year high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

