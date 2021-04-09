The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887,519 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,345,618,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,577,000 after buying an additional 3,818,182 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,883,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,505,000 after buying an additional 1,995,835 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.92. 132,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,364,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.18 and its 200 day moving average is $51.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $43.20 and a one year high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

