The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,555 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.13% of The Cooper Companies worth $22,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 369.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 171 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO stock opened at $381.02 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $268.92 and a 12-month high of $401.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.69.

In other The Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

