The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $76.31

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$76.31 and traded as high as C$81.58. The Descartes Systems Group shares last traded at C$80.78, with a volume of 116,029 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$76.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$75.38. The company has a market cap of C$6.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 132.43.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$121.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$115.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile (TSE:DSG)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

