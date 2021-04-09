The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SCHN. TheStreet upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHN opened at $38.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.62 and a beta of 1.37. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $46.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.23.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.52. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 0.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 9,169 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter worth $3,170,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1,428.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 220,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 206,237 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter worth $523,000. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

