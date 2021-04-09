The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Position Reduced by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $416,000. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $331.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.29. The company has a market cap of $114.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.36 and a fifty-two week high of $356.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.91.

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

