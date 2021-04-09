The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CMC. Bank of America cut Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.10.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

NYSE:CMC opened at $30.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.35 and a 200 day moving average of $22.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,116.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $1,199,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,577 shares of company stock worth $4,178,082 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.