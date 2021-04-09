The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Increased to $400.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $338.00 to $400.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.43% from the company’s current price.
GS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $392.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.39.
Shares of GS stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $329.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,261. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.29. The company has a market capitalization of $113.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $165.36 and a fifty-two week high of $356.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.
In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.
About The Goldman Sachs Group
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.
