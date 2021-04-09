The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Increased to $400.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $338.00 to $400.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.43% from the company’s current price.

GS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $392.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.39.

Shares of GS stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $329.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,261. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.29. The company has a market capitalization of $113.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $165.36 and a fifty-two week high of $356.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

