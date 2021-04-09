The Graph 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $141.62 Million (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last week, The Graph has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One The Graph coin can currently be purchased for about $1.74 or 0.00002985 BTC on major exchanges. The Graph has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and $141.62 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00054337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00021643 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00085698 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.34 or 0.00616567 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00041450 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000036 BTC.

The Graph Coin Profile

The Graph (GRT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,245,666,867 coins. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com . The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

The Graph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

