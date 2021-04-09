The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on HAIN. Piper Sandler raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist upped their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.85.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $43.78 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $46.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.38 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.75 and a 200-day moving average of $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.