The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.20.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on THG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of NYSE THG traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.76. 178,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,396. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $80.79 and a 1 year high of $135.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.39.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 6.35%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

