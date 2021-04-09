The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,185 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up about 1.2% of Private Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $7,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amarillo National Bank lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.32.

HD traded up $3.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $318.30. The stock had a trading volume of 66,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,686,609. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.37 and a 1-year high of $315.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $281.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

