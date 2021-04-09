The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,302 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.1% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,281,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,027,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $316.14. The stock had a trading volume of 134,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,686,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $340.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.37 and a 12-month high of $315.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $281.23 and its 200-day moving average is $276.18.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.32.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

