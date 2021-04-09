The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to report $1.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.86 billion and the highest is $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker posted sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will report full year sales of $7.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.94 billion to $7.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.46 billion to $7.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The J. M. Smucker.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%.

SJM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total transaction of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

SJM opened at $128.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.13 and a 200 day moving average of $117.09. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.26. The J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $101.89 and a 12 month high of $132.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

