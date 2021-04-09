The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.38

Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.38 and last traded at $50.05, with a volume of 2943 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.01.

JYNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of The Joint from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of The Joint from $26.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of The Joint from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.78. The company has a market cap of $717.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.58. The Joint had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 51.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Joint Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $106,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,504.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 35,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $1,490,522.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,019.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,694,784 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of The Joint by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in The Joint by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in The Joint by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in The Joint by 308.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Joint by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Company Profile (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

