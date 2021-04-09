The Korea Fund (NYSE:KF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $44.31 and last traded at $44.74. 2,646 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 7,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.76.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.63.

Get The Korea Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Korea Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 4.85% of The Korea Fund worth $9,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for The Korea Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Korea Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.