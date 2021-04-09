The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. reduced its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,530 shares during the period. The Kraft Heinz comprises 2.7% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $11,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank of Raymore grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 384,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,334,000 after purchasing an additional 44,964 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 82,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 20,432 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after buying an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 192.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 95,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 63,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 319.5% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 33,853 shares in the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KHC traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $40.28. 174,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,528,442. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.63 and a 200-day moving average of $34.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a PE ratio of -102.02, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $27.34 and a 12-month high of $41.21.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

KHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.14.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

