The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,604,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 43,298 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.07% of The Macerich worth $17,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Macerich by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of The Macerich by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 68.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in The Macerich by 31.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 168,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 40,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in The Macerich during the third quarter worth about $218,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $497,400,021.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp upgraded The Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Macerich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The Macerich has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.30.

Shares of MAC stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. The Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.32 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.95%.

The Macerich Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

