The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,920 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of The Middleby worth $17,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of The Middleby by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of The Middleby by 306.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MIDD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on The Middleby in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on The Middleby from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.22.

Shares of MIDD opened at $160.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $172.95.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $729.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.90 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

