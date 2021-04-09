The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 570,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 52,684 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.15% of The Mosaic worth $13,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MOS. Citigroup raised The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on The Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Mosaic from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.28.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $31.04 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $35.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

