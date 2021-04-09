The North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Given New $37.00 Price Target at TD Securities

The North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NNWWF. CIBC increased their price objective on The North West from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The North West from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NNWWF remained flat at $$29.14 during midday trading on Friday. The North West has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $29.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.89.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 117 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 44 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 22 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company Fur Marketing outlet that offers wild furs, handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

