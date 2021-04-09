The North West (TSE:NWC) Price Target Raised to C$37.00 at TD Securities

The North West (TSE:NWC) had its price target increased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NWC. CIBC boosted their target price on The North West to C$38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The North West from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The North West from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday.

TSE:NWC traded down C$0.68 on Friday, reaching C$36.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,846. The North West has a 1-year low of C$22.40 and a 1-year high of C$37.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of C$1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 12.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.84.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 117 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 44 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 22 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company Fur Marketing outlet that offers wild furs, handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

