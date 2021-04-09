The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) PT Raised to $183.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $169.00 to $183.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.75% from the stock’s current price.

PNC has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.78.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $178.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.17 and a 200 day moving average of $145.05. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $89.13 and a 1 year high of $184.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,295 shares of company stock worth $1,128,071 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 65,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,557,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 5,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 3,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,040,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

