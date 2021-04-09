The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) to Release Earnings on Friday

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 16th. Analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group to post earnings of $2.58 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PNC opened at $178.11 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $89.13 and a one year high of $184.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.29.

In other news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,295 shares of company stock worth $1,128,071. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

