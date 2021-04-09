The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 81,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after acquiring an additional 11,815 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $222,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 88.2% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 13,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 339.4% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.53.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $136.87. 44,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,368,846. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $111.25 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.