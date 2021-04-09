The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,368,846. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $111.25 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.53.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

