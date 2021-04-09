The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of The Restaurant Group stock remained flat at $$1.65 during trading on Friday. The Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $331.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.43.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

