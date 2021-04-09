The Sandbox Price Hits $0.71 on Major Exchanges (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $487.84 million and approximately $178.82 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, The Sandbox has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00001219 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.20 or 0.00137617 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007718 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About The Sandbox

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 686,821,749 coins. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

