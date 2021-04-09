The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its price target increased by research analysts at Truist Securities from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.71.

Shares of SMG stock traded down $1.17 on Friday, hitting $248.99. 350,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,990. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.53 and a 200 day moving average of $198.11. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $108.33 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.98 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, COO Michael C. Lukemire sold 57,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.87, for a total value of $13,632,329.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,636 shares in the company, valued at $7,049,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total value of $3,409,259.04. Insiders sold 82,784 shares of company stock worth $19,619,256 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 218.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,611,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $536,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847,358 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,758,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,863,000 after purchasing an additional 194,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,715,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,019,000 after buying an additional 51,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,701,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,458,000 after buying an additional 52,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

