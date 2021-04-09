The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) PT Raised to $275.00

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Truist from $270.00 to $275.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SMG. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.83.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.45. 3,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,884. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $105.02 and a 12-month high of $254.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $228.53 and its 200-day moving average is $198.11.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.98 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael C. Lukemire sold 57,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.87, for a total transaction of $13,632,329.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,049,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ivan C. Smith sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total value of $565,162.51. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,784 shares of company stock valued at $19,619,256. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

