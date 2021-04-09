The Supreme Cannabis (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Sell

The Supreme Cannabis (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Supreme Cannabis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get The Supreme Cannabis alerts:

OTCMKTS:SPRWF opened at $0.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.16. The Supreme Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.48.

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc engages in the production of medical cannabis products in Canada. The company was formerly known as Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc and changed its name to The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc in December 2017. The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for The Supreme Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Supreme Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.