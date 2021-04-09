The Transfer Token (TTT) Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last Week

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last week, The Transfer Token has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. The Transfer Token has a market cap of $908.49 million and $2.02 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be purchased for about $8.64 or 0.00014760 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00052000 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000073 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About The Transfer Token

The Transfer Token (CRYPTO:TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,128,455 coins. The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

Buying and Selling The Transfer Token

