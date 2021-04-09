The Unite Group (LON:UTG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $977.43

The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 977.43 ($12.77) and traded as high as GBX 1,100 ($14.37). The Unite Group shares last traded at GBX 1,095.50 ($14.31), with a volume of 527,924 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.66. The stock has a market cap of £4.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,013.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 977.43.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.75 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

