The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by First American Bank

First American Bank increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,398 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for 1.2% of First American Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. First American Bank’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $18,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 276.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,959 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 24,196 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $2,541,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 0.9% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,440 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $19,898,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,232. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,538,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.55. The company has a market capitalization of $339.55 billion, a PE ratio of -117.81, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

