The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,636 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $84,090,287.76. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.01. The company had a trading volume of 191,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,538,964. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.55. The stock has a market cap of $339.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.81, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

