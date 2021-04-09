The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 725,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,508 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.18% of The Western Union worth $15,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,869,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $216,543,000 after acquiring an additional 387,028 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,601,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,024,000 after acquiring an additional 708,810 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,105,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,125,000 after buying an additional 112,341 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,782,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,049,000 after buying an additional 48,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 11,967.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,476,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,340,000 after buying an additional 2,456,217 shares during the last quarter.

WU has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Guggenheim raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.84.

WU opened at $25.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.61. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $25.73.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 54.34%.

In related news, insider Khalid Fellahi sold 16,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $402,776.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,613.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,677 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,531 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

