The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank upgraded The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.56. The stock had a trading volume of 135,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,080,751. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.47. The stock has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 214.56, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $24.69.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. This is a boost from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.66%.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

