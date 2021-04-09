THEKEY Price Up 13% Over Last 7 Days (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. One THEKEY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $19.54 million and $617,459.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00011316 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000101 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000730 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

