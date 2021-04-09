TheMaven (OTCMKTS:MVEN) Shares Down 10%

TheMaven, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVEN) traded down 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.81. 13,442 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 29,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.68.

TheMaven Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MVEN)

TheMaven, Inc engages in the software development, building a list of selective, invite-only channel partners, and reaching out to potential channel partners for discussion. It also develops an exclusive coalition of professionally-managed online media channels based on a company developed technology platform.

