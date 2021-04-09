TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Shares Gap Up to $1.32

Shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.32, but opened at $1.48. TherapeuticsMD shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 186,373 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $523.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXMD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 6,296.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,278,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after buying an additional 9,133,350 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter valued at $4,006,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,419,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,622 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter valued at $687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

